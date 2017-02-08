Ali Weatherton (Photo: 13News Now)

Ali Weatherton joined 13News Now in January 2017 as a reporter and multimedia journalist.

Ali grew up near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications Media with a minor in Journalism.

She ditched the cold winters and headed to Greenville, North Carolina for her first television news job at CBS affiliate WNCT. Ali reported on several high-profile court cases, education issues in small towns, and hurricanes.

Ali also did some investigative work, uncovering irregularities in DWI court cases. The North Carolina State Board of Investigations launched investigations into an attorney and a retired judge as a result.

Pittsburgh always will be home, but she the beach always has called her name. That's one of the reasons Ali is excited to be in Hampton Roads.

When she’s not working, you may find her on the sand with her Water Dog, Charlie. She adopted him from an animal rescue in 2015.

Ali also enjoys exploring and meeting new people. If you see her, be sure to say, “Hey!”

You can email Ali as well as like her on Facebook and follow her on Twitter.

