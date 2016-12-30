Andre Senior (Photo: 13News Now)

Andre Senior joined 13NewsNow in December 2014 and anchors 13News Now Daybreak from 4:30 to 7 a.m. and 13NewsNow at noon.

He came to Hampton Roads from our company's station in Tampa, WTSP 10 News, where he worked for two years.

Andre was the first television reporter to arrive on the scene shortly after a sinkhole opened underneath a home outside of Tampa, swallowing up a man as he slept.

Prior to working in Tampa, Andre spent a year-and-a-half as the Naples bureau reporter and a fill-in anchor for WFTX FOX 4 in Fort Myers, Florida. He followed the controversy surrounding red light cameras and he reported on the community outrage about local animal services which failed to remove dogs living in deplorable conditions.

While Andre worked in Orlando, he covered the trial of George Zimmerman, the man who shot and killed teenager Trayvon Martin. Andre was outside the courtroom as the verdict was read and talked to those who wanted Zimmerman convicted and those who were relieved by Zimmerman's acquittal.

Before working on camera, Andre spent a decade producing for stations in Florida and California.

While attending Florida International University in Miami, he landed his first job as a news writer for WSVN, the Fox affiliate in Miami. He eventually worked his way up to producer. He also worked as a news producer for KOVR/KMAX in Sacramento before returning to Florida where he worked as a producer for WOFL in Orlando.

Andre was born in Jamaica. His family moved to the Miami area when he was 10 years old and settled in the city of North Miami Beach, where he grew up.

You can email Andre as well as follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

Tweets by @andresenior

13News Now