Arrianee LeBeau

Arrianee LeBeau joined 13News Now for a second time in December 2015. She anchors 13News Now at Daybreak from 6 to 8 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays and reports three days a week.

Arrianee previously worked at the station from 2011-2014 and won an Associated Press Award as part of our team for breaking news coverage.

Arrianee also has been recognized twice with the "Ricky King Service Award," a station honor that acknowledges excellent work amongst the 13News Now team members.

Arrianee is from Orange County, California. She received her bachelor's degree in Psychology from the University of California, Riverside.

Arrianee always had a gift for public speaking and a desire to help people. She was inspired to combine the two into a journalism career after a local newspaper contained inaccurate information about a bus crash in which Arrianee almost died.

With faith and perseverance, Arrianee triumphed over the tragedy and went on to study at S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University, receiving her master's degree in Broadcast Journalism.

Arrianee began her journalism career at KVAL-TV in Eugene, Ore. where she served as a reporter and fill-in anchor for the CBS and FOX affiliates.

Arrianee enjoys telling stories of overcoming adversity, and some of her work has been featured in USA Today.

She enjoys traveling, reading, all things beauty/cosmetics, fashion, and fitness.

When she's not working, you can catch Arrianee in the gym dancing her heart out. She is a licensed dance fitness instructor for MixxedFit®, a people-inspired dance fitness program.

You can email Arrianee as well as follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

Tweets by ArrianeeLeBeau

