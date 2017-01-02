Ashley Smith (Photo: 13News Now)

Ashley Smith starts her days before the sun comes up, providing people with traffic reports beginning at 4:30 a.m. on 13News Now Daybreak. Ashley also contributes stories to Daybreak and other shows as well as hosts Coastal Connections, 13News Now’s community outreach show.

Before joining the 13News Now team, Ashley was an anchor and a reporter for WCTV Chesapeake Television.

Ashley is the Minister of Music at New Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Chesapeake. She graduated from Regent University with an M.A. in Journalism after completing her undergraduate studies at Old Dominion University, where she earned a B.S. in Communication.

Ashley participated in pageants for seven years. Most notably, she was named Miss United States 2011, traveling approximately 25,000 miles nationwide and making more than 235 appearances to promote her platform, touching the lives of many people.

Because of her efforts and passion for breast cancer awareness, Ashley left a lasting legacy on the Miss United States Organization by partnering with the American Cancer Society to make it the official platform program of Miss United States for years to come. She served as a National Ambassador for the American Cancer Society throughout her year of service.

In addition to being named Miss United States 2011, she also served as Miss Virginia United States 2011, Miss Hampton Roads 2010, Miss Chesapeake 2009, Miss Norfolk 2008, Miss Virginia Peanut 2007, Miss Virginia Beach 2006, and Miss Oscar Smith High School 2006.

Ashley has received several awards, including "2015 TV Personality of the Year" at the ACHI Magazine Awards and "2015 Young Professional of the Year" at Blessed Lifestyle Magazine's Age of Excellence Awards She is a member of several organizations and has been a keynote speaker for services, schools, and community programs.

You can email Ashley as well as follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

Tweets by @13AshleySmith