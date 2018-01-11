Brian Farrell (Photo: 13News Now)

Emmy-nominated Brian Farrell serves as Director of Digital Content for 13News Now and appears regularly on the air.

Brian works with a team of content producers who contribute to the station's storytelling and information sharing on its digital platforms (including social media) and on television.

Prior to moving into the director of digital content position, he served as 13News Now's weekend evening anchor.

Brian grew up outside Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in Morrisville, Bucks County.

After completing a dual major (Communication and English) at La Salle University in Philadelphia, he took a job as a production assistant at WCAU, one of the network affiliates in town. He got to work with a great group of people and got a feel for television news.

Brian left WCAU to work as a writer and producer for Medstar Television in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company provided syndicated medical news to stations across the country.

From there, he headed south to WJBF in Augusta, Georgia, where his title was "Aiken Newscenter Chief." He points out, that meant in addition to shooting, editing, and reporting, he got to vacuum the station's bureau in Aiken, South Carolina.

Brian eventually anchored the weekend evening newscasts. A series he did about corruption in Denmark, South Carolina was recognized with a number of awards, including a regional Edward R. Murrow.

After working at WJBF, Brian moved to Virginia. It would be a couple of years before he landed at 13News Now where he has had the opportunity to work with many terrific people and some good friends. He also has had the chance to share the stories of so many other people -- the people of Hampton Roads and North Carolina -- something of which he is appreciative every day.

You can email Brian as well as like him on Facebook and follow him on Twitter.

