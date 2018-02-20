Brian Smith

Brian Smith is the Assistant Sports Director at 13news Now.

He began his television career in 1985 at WRIC-TV in Richmond where he worked as a photographer, sports reporter, and fill-in anchor.

Brian joined 13News Now in 1993 as a photographer before he became a sports reporter/anchor in 1994. He later joined 13News Daybreak as a news anchor/reporter. Brian returned to sports in 1998.

The graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University is a two-time winner of the Hampton Roads Black Media Professionals' Best Sports Feature Award.

