Chenue Her

Chenue Her is a reporter who joined the 13NewsNow team in December 2015.

Prior to his arrival in Hampton Roads, Chenue worked as a reporter/multimedia journalist for KEZI 9 News (ABC) in Eugene, Oregon. Some of the major stories he covered during his time there included the Umpqua Community College shooting in Roseburg and a sexual assault investigation involving three players from the University of Oregon men's basketball team. Chenue also spent a lot of time chasing wildfires during the dry summer months.

Eugene Weekly readers voted him one of the front-runners for "Best Local News Personality" in the annual "Best of Eugene" edition two years in a row.

Chenue was born and raised in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area and describes himself as "an unbelievably proud Minnesotan."

It's one of the reasons he didn't stray far from home when it came time to attend college.

Chenue graduated from the University of Northwestern-St. Paul with an Electronic Media Communication degree. He interned at KCRA-TV in Sacramento, as well as at his hometown stations WCCO-TV and KSTP-TV. Chenue anchored and produced at his college television station.

If there's a Minnesota Timberwolves game on, you can bet the die-hard fan will be cheering for them. (He sometime finds himself reminiscing about the 2004 NBA playoffs.) Aside from that, I also enjoy spending time with friends and family.

A self-confessed "terrible outdoorsman," Chenue can't fix a car and barely can cook but says he's pretty good at shooting free-throws.

