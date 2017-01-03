Crystal Harper (Photo: 13News Now)

Meteorologist Crystal Harper joined the 13 News Now weather team in October 2016. You can catch her forecasts on Daybreak from 6 to 8 a.m. every Saturday and Sunday.

Her weather career started in the Air Force in 2010, where she forecasted for Air Force pilots and military bases all over the world. During her time in the Air Force, Crystal’s forecasts aided in numerous drug seizure operations in South America and she also provided support for the President with forecasts for Air Force One. Following her first active duty enlistment, Crystal decided to pursue a broadcasting career.

After spending some time in radio broadcasting and interning with the NBC affiliate in Tucson, AZ, Crystal landed her first on-air television job with KGWN in Cheyenne, WY. Here, she was nominated for an Emmy after being with the station for just three months. She worked as the evening meteorologist for about a year before accepting her current position with 13News Now.

Crystal earned her A.A.S. in meteorology through the Community College of the Air Force in April 2012 and later received her B.S. in meteorology through Mississippi State University in August 2016.

When she’s not at work, you can either catch her playing with her dog, working out, cooking, or exploring her new home in Hampton Roads! Crystal is originally from the Hudson Valley area of upstate New York and is so excited to be continuing her career on the east coast.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/crystalharperwx/

Twitter: @crystalharperwx