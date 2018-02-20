David Alan

David Alan joined the 13News Now team in 2000 and anchors our weekday newscasts at 5, 5:30, 6, and 11 p.m.

Before coming to Hampton Roads, David served as an anchor at KOCO-TV in Oklahoma City. He also worked at television stations in Raleigh, North Carolina, as well as stations in eastern North Carolina, Augusta, Georgia, and Amarillo, Texas.

David’s contributions to 13News Now and its viewers often find him moving out from behind the desk in the studio.

In 2007, David was in Blacksburg as part of our coverage of the shootings of Virginia Tech. More recently, he has co-hosted 13News Now town hall meetings focusing on education and building a successful Hampton Roads in the 21st century.

David also was proud to host the station’s special presentation U.S.S. Monitor: An Ironclad Adventure in History and to anchor Emmy-Award-winning coverage of the impact Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) would have on Naval Air Station Oceana.

David received an Edward R. Murrow Award and has been recognized by the Virginia Association of Broadcasters for his investigative series exposing weaknesses in the Virginia Beach Emergency Response System.

Other professional acknowledgements include the Douglas Southall Freeman Award which recognizes reporting on issues that make a real difference in the lives of the people of Virginia and a regional Emmy Award for his live coverage of the Oklahoma City Bombing Trial of Terry Nichols.

David was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania graduated from Carnegie Mellon University. He completed his post-graduate studies at the University of Illinois and spent five years as a freelance opera singer before entering broadcasting.

David enjoys running, playing golf, and taking his daughter to spring training to watch the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He and his wife, Karan ,and are active in the life of First Presbyterian Church in Virginia Beach.

You can email David as well as follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

