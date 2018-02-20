Elise Brown

Elise Brown is a multimedia journalist who joined the 13News Now team in April 2015. She currently is part of the 13News Now Daybreak team, reporting for the show each week from Monday through Friday.

Elise came to the station from Macon, Georgia where she worked at 13WMAZ.

She earned her Master of Science in Journalism with a concentration in Broadcast/Videography from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.

Elise completed her undergraduate studies at her "Home by the Sea," Hampton University, where she also studied Journalism, receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree.

The Massachusetts native is excited to be back in Hampton Roads.

Elise enjoys meeting new people, so it's not unusual to find her striking up a conversation with someone at the grocery store or while she's walking down the street. She believes that random encounters always offer an opportunity to learn something new.

