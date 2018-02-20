Evan Stewart

Evan Stewart is a senior meteorologist and the Director of Weather Content for 13News Now and 13newsnow.com. Evan joined ABC13 in 1995 and has seen all the quirky weather of Hampton Roads has to offer, including hurricanes, tornadoes, blizzards, and nor'easters. Growing up in coastal Virginia, it was the "Circus Blizzard of 1980" and Hurricane Gloria that left a lasting impression on him. While a student at Chesapeake's Deep Creek High School, Evan interned with one of the deans of Hampton Roads weather, Dr. Duane Harding. You can now catch his forecasts weekdays at 4 PM.

Evan is a graduate of North Carolina State University and holds a Bachelor of Science in Meteorology and a minor in Communication. He is a proud Wolfpack supporter, and loves college football; especially when NC State beats UNC.

Evan is a member of both the American Meteorological Society and the National Weather Association, and holds the American Meteorological Society’s Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) designation, a professional recognition of the quality of his weather broadcasts. Among radio and television meteorologists, the CBM designation is sought as a mark of distinction and recognition.

When not on the air, Evan does a lot of the "behind the scenes" work as the Director of Weather Content. He is a computer specialist, charged with the design and upkeep all the technology in the 13News Now Weather Center and the storm-chasing vehicle. Evan also frequently gives weather presentations at local elementary schools and volunteers with the Chesapeake 4-H Clubs.

Email Evan Stewart

Visit me on Facebook

Follow me @13EvanStewart

Tweets by @13EvanStewart

© 2018 WVEC-TV