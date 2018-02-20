Iisha Scott

Iisha Scott is a meteorologist for 13News Now. You can catch her forecasts/live reports Saturday and Sunday mornings starting at 6 a.m. and during the week on 13News Now at Daybreak.

Before Iisha joined 13News Now, she was the weekend morning meteorologist at WECT-TV 6 in Wilmington, N.C. where she covered the city’s second largest ice storm on record.

She got her start in television at WWBT NBC 12 in Richmond, Virginia where she was a weather apprentice and fill-in traffic reporter.



Iisha received 13News Now’s “Ricky King Service Award” for her coverage of Tropical Storm Hermine. The award, presented in memory of a former employee at 13News Now, recognizes people at the station for going above and beyond the expectations of their jobs and setting examples of excellence for their peers. She also received The Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command's "Doing The Most Good" award.

Iisha graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications from Norfolk State University. She also holds a Bachelor of Science in Geosciences/Broadcast Meteorology from Mississippi State University.



Giving back to the community that gave so much to her is very important to Iisha. She held her inaugural Back to School Vision Board Party last year, encouraging young girls to chase their dreams and realize their potential. She also is involved with several mentoring programs.

Iisha currently serves as the President of Hampton Roads Black Media Professionals, the local chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists. She is also a member of the National Weather Association, American Meteorological Society, and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Iisha has also served as a keynote speaker for schools, community programs and church services.



When she's not forecasting the weather, Iisha enjoys traveling, trying new recipes, and spending time with her husband, family and friends.

You can email Iisha Scott as well as follow here on Facebook and Twitter.

Tweets by @13IishaScott

