Jaclyn Lee

Jaclyn Lee joined 13News Now in January 2017 as a reporter and multimedia journalist.

An avid explorer, she loves trotting around the globe. In Peru, she reported on protesters striking against the Machu Picchu tourism industry. While in Rwanda, she conducted research on the 1994 genocide and its aftermath. Then she traveled to China where she reported on attempts to preserve minority cultures. Her last stop was in Chile where she investigated the cause of frequent sea lion deaths along the coast.

Within the United States, she has covered stories ranging from eyewitness misidentification within the criminal justice system to the protests in Ferguson, Missouri. Her storytelling has been recognized nationally, as she received multiple awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas (RTDNAC) and got First Place in the Hearst Television Awards.

Before moving to Hampton Roads, Jaclyn worked at WRAL-TV in Raleigh, North Carolina. She attended the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill as a Robertson Scholar and graduated with a degree in Broadcast Journalism.

When she’s not reporting, Jaclyn enjoys exploring the area, attempting to cook and binge-watching her favorite television shows.

You can follow Jaclyn on Facebook and Twitter.

Tweets by 13JaclynLee

© 2018 WVEC-TV