Janet Roach (Photo: 13News Now)

Janet Roach is a four-time Emmy-Award-winning journalist and a two-time recipient of the Edward R. Murrow Award.

Join her Monday through Friday as co-anchor of 13News Now at 4, 13News Now at 5, and 13News Now at 5:30 p.m.

Janet has been out front covering national headlines throughout her television career, from the terror attacks on 9/11 at the Pentagon to the history-making inauguration of President Barack Obama in Washington, D.C. in 2009.

In 2013, she won regional Emmy and Edward R. Murrow Awards for the half-hour documentary Battleground Virginia for which she reported and produced. The special examined the transformation of Virginia into a politically "purple" state in the 2012 presidential election.

In 2014, Janet co-anchored and reported for a half-hour special on the Affordable Care Act called Healthcare: The Bottom Line. The documentary received a regional Edward R. Murrow Award.

As an investigative reporter for 13News Now, Janet has warned viewers of numerous scams and consumer alerts. In 2006, she won a Virginia Associated Press Award for her investigative reports surrounding an employment service accused of charging clients high fees for bogus promises of jobs. Her reporting led to the closure of one the company's offices in Virginia Beach.

Also in 2006, Janet won the Associated Press Douglas Southall Freeman Award for public service in journalism for her series of reports on domestic violence. Janet followed the stories of several domestic violence victims to expose legal loopholes in the process of securing protective orders against abusers.

Janet is a big believer in looking out for your community. She spends much of her spare time talking to women's and children's groups. She served as the American Cancer Society's South Hampton Roads Relay for Life Honorary Chairwoman in 2010 and the Honorary Chairwoman of the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in 2011.

In 2010, Janet was named a Woman of Distinction for the YWCA of the Virginia Peninsula.

Before coming to Hampton Roads, Janet worked for ABC affiliate, WMAR-TV in Baltimore, Maryland, WTTG-TV in Washington DC, and WITI-TV in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

While reporting in Milwaukee, her documentary on domestic violence, "Hurting to Healing," garnered several local and regional awards, including an Emmy. She was honored by the City of Milwaukee for her continuing coverage on the issue of domestic violence.

Janet is a graduate of the University of North Carolina with a B.A. in Public Policy Analysis. As a Tarheel, Janet was inducted into the "Order of the Golden Fleece" which is the highest honorary at the University. She also won the annual Martin Luther King Scholarship given to one student annually for his/her commitment to the improvement of the quality of life on campus.

Being a mom is Janet's proudest achievement. She has two children, Gabrielle and Trevor. She lives with them and her husband in Newport News.

You can email Janet as well as follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

