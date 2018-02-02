Kristina Zverjako (Photo: 13News Now)

Kristina Robinson is a Daybreak traffic reporter and noon anchor for 13News Now.

Before moving to Hampton Roads in June 2015, Kristina spent a couple of years in Pensacola, Florida and worked for the NBC affiliate, WPMI-TV.

She enjoyed the experience of reporting along the Gulf Coast and says that included the night the area had more than 25 inches of rain. With no exaggeration, Kristina almost died in the floodwaters.

Kristina was born and raised in Estonia and is Russian. She moved to the United States in the sixth grade. Phoenix, Arizona is now home base for her family.

Kristina graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University and covered high-profile stories while she reported for Cronkite NewsWatch, the school's daily 30-minute broadcast that reaches more than a million people in Phoenix. Some of the most notable events Kristina covered include Super Storm Sandy and the 2013 Presidential Inauguration.

A huge animal lover, Kristina has two dogs -- Nala and Maximus -- and three cats -- Scout, Henry and Kitty. All of them were adopted from rescue organizations and shelters.

In her spare time, Kristina enjoys trying new restaurants and exploring the Hampton Roads area with her husband and friends.

You can email Kristina as well as follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

