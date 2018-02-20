Laura Geller

Laura Geller is an award-winning journalist, who serves as the main investigative reporter for 13News Now.

Laura joined the team in April 2015 from WWBT NBC12 in Richmond, Va.

Since her arrival in Hampton Roads, Laura’s investigations have led to changes in laws, updates to policies, and protections for citizens.

Laura’s series on untested rape kits, which local police departments have not sent for DNA examination, contributed to a national announcement of federal funds allocated for testing.

Laura’s work at 13News Now has been recognized with the 2016 Emmy Award for Outstanding Investigative Reporter and 2016 Emmy Award for Politics/Government story for “13News Now Investigates: Funded By Fines.”

The Virginias Associated Press also presented Laura with meritorious awards for Public Service Through Journalism and Investigative Reporting.

The honors added to the list of awards she received prior to joining 13News Now.

During her time at WWBT NBC12, Laura was given the 2015 Virginias Associated Press award for Outstanding Effort by an Individual Reporter. She also received Edward R. Murrow and Regional Emmy Awards.

Her reporting in Richmond uncovered corruption which left children in vulnerable positions, endangered citizens, and wasted taxpayer dollars. Laura's stories shed light on problems that needed to be fixed and prompted policy changes at city agencies.

Laura started her career at The Florida Channel in Tallahassee, where she focused on politics in the battleground state. There, she conducted interviews with governors, Florida Supreme Court justices and other influential state leaders.

Her documentary "Lest We Forget: The Legacy of the Nuremberg Trials" won a 2007 Silver Telly Award, which is the highest honor given by the organization.

The New York native graduated from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism. Not many people can say they are living their dreams, but Laura decided as an 8-year-old girl that reporting was all she wanted to do.

She is honored to be able to investigate stories and give a voice to the people here in Hampton Roads.

