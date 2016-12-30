Lucy Bustamante (Photo: 13News Now)

Lucy Bustamante co-anchors 13News Now Daybreak from 4:30 to 7 a.m. Mondays through Fridays as well as 13News Now at Noon.

The New Orleans native started working at 13News Now in October 2010 after serving as an evening anchor at WWL-TV in her hometown. During her six years at Channel 4, she covered Katrina and the devastation the storm caused as well as stories of people's recovery.

Lucy also anchored from Miami when her New Orleans Saints won the 2010 Super Bowl.

Lucy won the Edward R. Murrow Journalist Award for Breaking News in New Orleans in 2004 and then again in 2013 for Healthcare: The Bottom Line,a half-hour show covering the implementation of the Affordable Care Act in Virginia. She was part of another Murrow-winning newscast in 2014 when she field anchored from the tornado-devastated Cherrystone camp-site.

She has won Associated Press broadcast awards in Louisiana, Alabama, and Virginia. She co-hosted LIVE with Regis and Kelly with Regis Philbin when she won the From Local to Live! contest in August of 2009. She has done various reports for Live! showing the recovery of New Orleans post Katrina. Her work has taken her all over the world: from the United States Capitol to cover the Katrina senate debates to Havana, Cuba to cover the Louisiana governor's first-ever trade trip. She is an active member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

Lucy started her television career in New Orleans in 1997 while she was still in high school. She was a teen correspondent for a show called Our Generation on WWL-TV.

While she attended Loyola University New Orleans, she interned at the FOX affiliate in New Orleans where she did everything from listen to police scanners at night to produce stories for the anchors. She also worked for FOX Sports and CBS Sports in production during NFL games while she was in school.

During her senior year of college, Lucy got her first on-air reporting job at HTV Channel 10 in Houma, Louisiana.

After she graduating from college in 2002, she accepted a reporting job at WALA-TV FOX 10 Mobile, Alabama where she worked for two years.

In June of 2004, Lucy headed back home to WWL-TV New Orleans to report at the station where it all started.

Lucy is bilingual. Her mother is from Spain and her father is from Cuba.

She and her husband have twin boys and a girl.

Lucy has a passion for researching medical issues presented to her by viewers and shedding light on treatments that can improve veterans' health conditions.

She and her family love spending time going to various beaches in Hampton Roads and spending time with relatives as well as friends in Hampton Roads who have become like family.

