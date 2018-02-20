Megan Shinn

Megan Shinn joined 13News Now as a Reporter/Multimedia Journalist in September 2017.



Before moving to the East Coast, Megan became a newsroom "Swiss Army Knife" while working at NBC16/KVAL News in Eugene, Oregon where she anchored on weekends, reported during the week, and forecasted the weather.



During her two years in Eugene, Megan covered a large variety of stories including President Obama’s visit to the State after the Umpqua Community College shooting and 2016 campaign trail visits by presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders and then presidential candidate Donald Trump.



When she wasn’t running around covering breaking news, she enjoyed in-depth stories about issues that impacted the people of Lane County. Megan dug into human trafficking, physician shortages, and sex offender registration laws in the State of Oregon.



While in Nike town, Megan also covered stories about the 2016 Track and Field Olympic Trials. She believed in connecting with the community.

While in Oregon, she became a half-marathon runner, certified scuba diver, fitness instructor, and public middle school mentor.



Megan’s passion for journalism began early, with her middle school news network. After receiving an invitation to attend George Mason University’s "Washington Journalism and Media Conference” while she was in high school, Megan decided to dedicate her life to making a difference through journalism.



With an academic scholarship, Megan earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Broadcast Journalism at Chapman University in southern California. During that time, she interned at ESPN3 where the team’s camera work was picked up on nationally televised SportsCenter.



Megan had the privilege of interning in Los Angeles with David Goldstein and the investigative unit at KCBS/KCAL News. At KNBC, she worked with the Emmy-award-winning special segments producer Mary Harris. During her internship, Megan enjoyed working with reporters Hetty Chang, Lolita Lopez, and Gadi Schwartz.



Her Colorado upbringing made Megan a huge sports and outdoors fan. She traveled the world in 2013 on Semester at Sea and always is excited to venture out and see new places. Most importantly, she is proud to call Virginia her new home.



In her free time, you will find Megan exploring Virginia’s beautiful beaches, mountains, and delectable food scene.

