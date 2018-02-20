Niko Clemmons

Niko Clemmons joined 13News Now as a Multimedia Journalist/Reporter in April 2016, marking a return to the station and a return to Hampton Roads for the Newport News native.

From 2011 to 2014, Niko served as a production assistant (PA) at 13News Now. During that time, he learned the ins and outs of television production as well as television news.

While he was a PA, Niko shadowed reporters while they were at work. Having the opportunity to follow them provided Niko with invaluable insight and experience when the time came for him to begin his own reporting career, a career which he loves.

His first on-air job was at WCJB-TV in Gainesville, Florida where he worked from April 2014 until he came back to 13News Now.

Niko received his bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism from Hampton University in 2011.

He interned with Scripps Howard Foundation Wire in Washington, D.C., summer 2010, where he covered stories at the White House, the Capitol, and the National Press Club.

Niko is excited to be back home in Hampton Roads.

You can email Niko as well as follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

