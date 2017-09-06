Philip Townsend (Photo: 13News Now)

Philip Townsend rejoined 13News Now in October 2016 as the station's weekend evening anchor.

An Emmy Award-winning mulitmedia journalist, Philip also focuses on telling feature and human interest stories across Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina.

Born and raised in Norfolk, Philip came back to the area after spending two years as a reporter at WFAA, our company's sister station in Dallas, Texas.

Prior to that, Philip worked as reporter at 13News Now. During that four-year stint, Philip served as a top transportation reporter in the region, a region in which infrastructure issues often lead newscasts.

He spent three years covering the highly-controversial, multi-billion-dollar Midtown Tunnel project and the costly tolls it brought to drivers. His reports held lawmakers accountable and gave a voice to thousands of frustrated taxpayers.

Philip worked as a reporter for two and a half years at WHSV, the ABC affiliate in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

Philip prides himself on visual storytelling. He doesn't just report about stories. He brings them to life, shooting and editing video himself.

Philip has a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies and Political Science from Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia.

He and his wife live in Virginia Beach, and you often will find them dining at the many amazing restaurants in the area.

Philip always has time for sports, especially tennis and volleyball, and he’s also an active triathlete.

You may spot him on the beach with his Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever named Keeper.

You can email Philip as well as like follow him on Twitter.

Tweets by 13PhilipT

13News Now