Regina Mobley

Norfolk native Regina Mobley is proud to serve the people of Hampton Roads as an anchor at 13News Now where she she has been a fixture for more than two decades.

Regina graduated from Granby High School in 1979 and went on to receive her bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from Norfolk State University in 1983.

She started her career in broadcast journalism as an anchor and general assignment reporter with four local radio stations. In 1985, Regina transitioned to television as a reporter for the local CBS affiliate, WTKR-TV.

Regina spent six years at WTKR as a beat reporter covering a wide range of issues including crime, courts, and the military. During her time there, she reported on the introduction of crack cocaine to the streets of Hampton Roads and was on the team of reporters who covered the 1989 turret explosion on USS Iowa that killed 47 Navy personnel.

In 1991, Regina traveled through the Suez Canal onboard the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy as it returned from Operation Desert Storm. Members of the Kennedy Battle Group were instrumental in liberating Kuwait from Iraq.

Regina joined 13News Now in 1992 where she built upon her strong following in the Hampton Roads community.

She has covered many high-profile stories and brought audience members exclusive reports on inappropriate activities by federal investigators that led to the early release of several convicted drug dealers as well coverage of the disappearance and murder of a visiting college student that culminated in the arrests of two prospective Navy SEALs.

In 1996, Regina spent more than three weeks in Bosnia and the Adriatic Sea region covering U.S. troops who established zones of separation among warring factions in Bosnia. While there, she covered the heartbreaking story of orphans in Tusla whose parents were murdered during "ethnic cleansing."

Regina reported from USS Tortuga and USS Iwo Jima, the first two Navy ships to enter New Orleans and provide disaster assistance to the victims of Hurricane Katrina.

Regina was on Capitol Hill to cover the one-year anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Other noteworthy career highlights include her interview with President Barack Obama in March 2011. It was the first-ever interview of a sitting President by a local news reporter.

Called the "Dinner-Time Diva" by Hampton Roads Magazine, Regina is the recipient of two regional Emmy awards, won gold in the 2012 Hampton Roads Magazine Reader's Choice Award for Best Female TV News Anchor, and was inducted into the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame in 2014.

Regina is a long-standing member of the Board of Managers for the First Tee of Hampton Roads, a junior golf program that teaches children the game of golf and provides mentoring in essential life skills for youth. She sits on the Board of Directors of the American Red Cross, Mid-Atlantic Blood Services Region.

Regina lives in Virginia Beach and is the proud mother of two adult daughters. In 2011, she married Clyde A. Taylor.

Regina enjoys running, cycling, swimming, and golf.

Regina made headlines in 2000 when she shot two holes-in-one within a 24-hour period, won a new car, and achieved official Golf Digest acclaim. According to Golf Digest, the odds of that happening to a rookie golfer are 300 million to one.

You can email Regina as well as follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

Tweets by @13ReginaMobley

© 2018 WVEC-TV