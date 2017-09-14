Robert Boyd (Photo: 13News Now)

Robert Boyd is excited to be back on the East Coast doing what he loves: reporting the news. Robert is trading in the mountains for the beach. He joined the 13News Now team in July 2017 after spending the previous three years in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Robert is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where he attended Duquesne University. Two days after graduation he embarked on a never-ending adventure fueled by his career in journalism. Robert has reported in San Diego, CA; El Paso, TX; Fayetteville, AR; Albany, NY; Salt Lake City, UT and now Hampton Roads, VA.

In 2013, Robert took a break from TV News to broaden his horizons on an international level. He moved to Qinhuangdao, China to teach English to children, teens and adults. He enlightened his students on everything from how to do The Chicken Dance to the genius of Bill Murray.

Ultimately, Robert’s heart belongs in the newsroom. Throughout his career he has reported on major national attention grabbing stories. They include the deadly drug wars that rocked Juarez, Mexico in 2008, the horrific tornado outbreak that destroyed parts of Alabama and Mississippi in 2010, and the battle for medical marijuana and same sex marriage in the ever conservative Utah State Legislature in 2016.

When he's not reporting he's having a boatload of fun. He lives by the motto "work hard, play harder." Robert is an avid bocce ball enthusiast. He also enjoys going to the beach and frolicking in the waves. During the evening hours, don't be surprised if you see him zipping through Ghent on his bicycle visiting all the terrific watering holes the neighborhood has to offer. His Sundays are dedicated to religion, and when you're from Pittsburgh, your religion is rooting for the beloved Pittsburgh Steelers.

Robert is looking forward to familiarizing himself with all the different communities, people and events that make Hampton Roads such a special place. He is always looking for unique story ideas. If you have one don't hesitate to share it. His email is rboyd@wvec.com. And if you see him out and about, make sure you say hello.

