Steven Graves (Photo: 13News Now)

Steven joined the 13News Now team as a Reporter/MSJ in October 2016 and is excited to be back on the East Coast doing what he loves!

Steven was born and raised in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. His parents would often have the news on at every family dinner each night after school and that’s where the fascination began.

The proud Prince George’s County native and got his start as a reporter at cable station, PG-CTV. There, he would cover news in the Nation’s Capital and grow a true passion for journalism.

Steven is a recent graduate of Salisbury University in Salisbury, Maryland. His most memorable experience was traveling to Mumbai, India to study Bollywood film for a month.

Steven comes to Hampton Roads after working as a multimedia journalist and fill-in anchor at KVII-TV in Amarillo, Texas.

For a year, Steven extensively covered city government. He was responsible for breaking numerous headline stories and controversies, including the resignation of the city’s police chief and shedding light on growing homeless issues. He would also cover the fun stories, like expansion of the iconic restaurant, The Big Texan!

Steven loves to explore and has taken up photography as a hobby. Don’t be afraid to say hi if you see him around Hampton Roads with a camera in hand!

You can currently catch Steven reporting during the week and weekends on13 News Now.