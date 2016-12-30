Tim Pandajis (Photo: 13News Now)

Tim Pandajis joined 13News Now Daybreak after working at WRIC 8News in Richmond where he was the weekend morning meteorologist as well as a weekday noon meteorologist.

Prior to his time in Richmond, he was the weekday morning and head meteorologist at WHAG, the NBC affiliate in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Originally from Connecticut, Tim is a graduate of Western Connecticut State University where he earned a B.S. in Meteorology.

Tim is a member of the American Meteorological Society and holds the Certified Broadcast Meteorologist designation from the society.

Tim dedicates time to community involvement, volunteering for organizations including the Ronald McDonald House, Alzheimer’s Association, Richmond SPCA, SEVA GRREAT, FeedMore, Make-A-Wish Virginia, and Hospice.

In addition to being a weather nerd, he is a history enthusiast and appreciates Virginia’s rich history. He also enjoys visiting state parks, spending time at the beach, and catching local baseball games.

Tim proudly shares his love and fascination of weather with the 13News Now, as well as occasional photos of his beloved golden retriever, Bentley.

You can email Tim as well as follow him on Facebook and Twitter.