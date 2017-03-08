Admirals invite you to enjoy a game with your dog

The Norfolk Admirals logo. (Photo: Norfolk Admirals)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Norfolk Admirals are inviting people to enjoy a game alongside their furry best friends during another Pucks for Paws night.

The game is Saturday, March 18 at 7:15 p.m. The Norfolk Admirals will take on The Reading Royals.

(Photo: Portsmouth Humane Society)

The proceeds from the night will benefic local shelters, such as the Portsmouth Humane Society, thanks to the sponsorship by Bayside Kennels.

Click here to purchase tickets. Type in 'WOOF" for group code, and list Portsmouth Humane Society on the company line.

Tickets are available online until March 17.

