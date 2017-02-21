Angelina Jolie cooks scorpions with her kids

Angelina Jolie has been tasting bugs since she first visited Cambodia, more than a decade ago. (Photo: MAK REMISSA, EPA)

Angelina Jolie has obviously eaten bugs before.

In a BBC video, the filmmaker -- whose passion project First They Killed My Father just premiered in Cambodia-- is seen comfortably cooking insects with her cast members, kids and reporter Yalda Hakim.

"You start with crickets ... and a beer, and then you kind of move up to tarantulas,” Jolie says, after explaining how to take the fangs out of a spider and sautée it. "It's actually really good, the flavor," she says.

But what do Jolie's kids think of the bugs? Son Knox had this review: They taste like "dry chips ... like flavorless chips."

Jolie also talked with the BBC about her film, which is set during the Khmer Rouge genocide, and about her divorce from Brad Pitt. "We are and forever will be a family and so that is how I am coping," she said. "I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer."

USA TODAY