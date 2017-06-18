62nd Annual Boardwalk Art Show returns to the Oceanfront

(Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) hosted its annual boardwalk art show this weekend at the Oceanfront.

The event, which is presented by PNC Bank, raises money for the museum and gives artists an opportunity to showcase their work.

The boardwalk art show features 275 artists and a wide array of fine arts and crafts. There was also food, free concerts, and family art-making.

The four-day festival is MOCA's largest fundraiser. The annual event stretches from 20th Street to 35th Street and draws roughly 250,000 people.

More information is available on the event's website.

