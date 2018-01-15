'A Midsummer Night's Dream' coming to Virginia Opera

(Photo: Virginia Opera)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- With the new year comes new shows at Virginia Opera. Coming up in time for Valentine's Day is Benjamin Britten's "A Midsummer Night's Dream."

Based on Shakespeare’s romantic comedy, Britten’s opera blurs the lines between fantasy and reality through specific musical themes and styles.

The work premiered at the Aldeburgh Festival in 1960 with the composer conducting. Since then it has become one of the most frequently performed operas written post World War II.

The opera will be performed at the Edythe C. and Stanley L. Harrison Opera House in Norfolk on February 9, 11, and 13, 2018. Tickets start at $20.

For more information or to purchase your tickets, call 866-673-7282 or visit vaopera.org.

