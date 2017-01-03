American Theater 2017 schedule

For decades, The American Theater has provided a stage for actors and artists around the world and from right here in Hampton Roads. Here's a look at some of what they have lined-up for us in 2017!
JANUARY:
Saturday the 14th, 8pm - The Jones Family Singers
Saturday the 21st, 8pm - Kathy Mattea
Thursday the 26th, 7:30pm - The Joe Show
Saturday the 28th, 8pm - The Second City: We're All in This Room Together
FEBRUARY:
Friday the 3rd, 8pm - Michael Lington & Jonathan Fritzén
Saturday the 4th, 2:30pm - I Have A Dream
Thursday the 9th, 7:30pm - A Ballerina's Tale: The Misty Copeland Story
Saturday the 11th, 8pm - Raisin' Cane: A Harlem Reniassance Odyssey
Sunday the 19th, 2:30pm - Cirque Zuma Zuma
Friday the 24th, 8pm - The Fly Dance Company
Saturday the 25th, 8pm - Yesterday and Today: Interactive Beatles Tribute
MARCH:
Saturday the 4th
Saturday the 11th, 8pm - Sierra Leone's Refugee All Stars
Sunday the 12th, 2:30pm - Hampton Roads Philharmonic
Thursday the 16th, 7:30pm - Bat Kid Begins
Saturday the 25th, 8pm - Our Town
Friday the 31st, 8pm - A Jazz Double Bill
APRIL:
Saturday the 1st, 8pm - Lovesick Blues
Friday the 21st, 8pm - The Sing-A-Long Sound of Music
Saturday the 22nd, 8pm - Riddick Dance
Saturday the 29th, 8pm - The Bumper Jacksons
MAY:
Saturday the 6th, 8pm - Pete Seeger
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs