American Theater 2017 schedule

For decades, The American Theater has provided a stage for actors and artists around the world and from right here in Hampton Roads. Here's a look at some of what they have lined-up for us in 2017!

JANUARY:

Saturday the 14th, 8pm - The Jones Family Singers

Saturday the 21st, 8pm - Kathy Mattea

Thursday the 26th, 7:30pm - The Joe Show

Saturday the 28th, 8pm - The Second City: We're All in This Room Together

FEBRUARY:

Friday the 3rd, 8pm - Michael Lington & Jonathan Fritzén

Saturday the 4th, 2:30pm - I Have A Dream

Thursday the 9th, 7:30pm - A Ballerina's Tale: The Misty Copeland Story

Saturday the 11th, 8pm - Raisin' Cane: A Harlem Reniassance Odyssey

Sunday the 19th, 2:30pm - Cirque Zuma Zuma

Friday the 24th, 8pm - The Fly Dance Company

Saturday the 25th, 8pm - Yesterday and Today: Interactive Beatles Tribute

MARCH:

Saturday the 4th

Saturday the 11th, 8pm - Sierra Leone's Refugee All Stars

Sunday the 12th, 2:30pm - Hampton Roads Philharmonic

Thursday the 16th, 7:30pm - Bat Kid Begins

Saturday the 25th, 8pm - Our Town

Friday the 31st, 8pm - A Jazz Double Bill

APRIL:

Saturday the 1st, 8pm - Lovesick Blues

Friday the 21st, 8pm - The Sing-A-Long Sound of Music

Saturday the 22nd, 8pm - Riddick Dance

Saturday the 29th, 8pm - The Bumper Jacksons

MAY:

Saturday the 6th, 8pm - Pete Seeger