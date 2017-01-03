American Theater January lineup

(Photo: Kirsten Miccoli, 2015 Kirsten Miccoli)

Saturday the 14th, 8pm - The Jones Family Singers

The Jones Family Singers, consisting in part of five sisters, two brothers and their father, have been tearing up churches and festivals alike for over two decades. The Jones Family Singers received a standing ovation at Lincoln Center this past summer, and showcased at New York City’s globalFEST and The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. Yep, it’s gospel music – but fans of Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings and Vintage Trouble will also find a hip shaking and spiritually uplifting workout at the core.

TICKETS: https://www.hamptonarts.net/events/detail/the-jones-family-singers

(Photo: Patrick Essex, Patrick Essex)

Saturday the 24th, 8pm - Kathy Mattea

Grammy Award winning singer Kathy Mattea and her longtime collaborator, guitarist Bill Cooley, have shared one of Nashville's most musically rich partnerships for over two decades. The duo meets as old friends, welcoming you into "The Acoustic Living Room" to share songs and stories near and dear to their hearts – including Kathy's beloved classics such as "18 Wheels and a Dozen Roses," "Where've You Been?," A genuine storyteller, Kathy lures audiences with her collection of songs that celebrates the Appalachian culture of her native West Virginia.

TICKETS: https://www.hamptonarts.net/events/detail/the-acoustic-living-room

Thursday the 26th, 7:30pm - The Joe Show

Randy Murray's documentary The Joe Show profiles Joe Arpaio, the controversial sheriff from Arizona who courts publicity with his vocal support of hardline tactics and laws. The filmmakers explain how he remains in his position even though he comes under great national scrutiny for his statements and actions.

TICKETS: https://www.hamptonarts.net/events/detail/the-joe-show

Saturday the 28th, 8pm - The Second City: We're All in This Room Together

The cast of The Second City returns to The American Theatre with a special invitation for you: turn off your cell phone, log off Facebook and stop tweeting to attend a unique 21st century event featuring a diverse group of live people in one room physically interacting with one another. For two extraordinary hours, we will resist the compulsion to check our text messages, status updates and twitter feeds. We're All in This Room Together is one of Second City's best and a sure bet for a huge laugh, but keep in mind that the performance may include mature content.

TICKET: https://www.hamptonarts.net/events/detail/second-city-we-are-all-in-this-room-together