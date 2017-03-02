American Theatre April lineup

Saturday the 1st, 8pm - Lovesick Blues: A Tribute to Hank williams, Sr. and Patsy Cline

This is no April Fools’ Day prank! The American Theatre welcomes the incomparable Robbie Limon back to the stage with his guest, the very talented Denise Patton. Lovesick Blues brings together two powerful musical icons, Hank Williams, Sr. and Patsy Cline, in an unforgettable evening of music and memories. Together, these award-winning actors perform some of the greatest hits of both Country music legends, climaxing with a made in heaven duet of their respective hit Love Sick Blues. Robbie’s performances over the past two seasons have sold out, so get your tickets soon for this unique event.

Robbie Limon as Hank Williams in Wayside theatre's production of "Hank Williams: The Lonesome Road" (Photo: John P. Westervelt, Winchester,)

Friday the 21st, 8pm - The Sing-A-Long Sound of Music

Well the Hills of Hampton Roads will be alive with the sounds of the Sing-a-Long Sound of Music! Yes, sing along to the most successful movie musical of all time! Sing along with Julie, wave your edelweiss, dance in the gazebo with Liesl, snuggle up with Gretel and join in earnest choruses of “My Favorite Things” … and go home happier than you’ve been in weeks. The audience takes over as the star of this show and almost anything can happen – and usually does!

Saturday the 22nd, 8pm - Riddick Dance Presents: Phoenix, Rising From The Ashes

The symbolism of the Phoenix, like the mystical bird itself, dies and is reborn across cultures and throughout time. Choreographer, David F. Riddick, imagines a more modern take on this ancient mythology. Phoenix is a story of a young boy who faces many trails in his life. Throughout his growing process the boy realizes how pain helps him become an anchor for others who grieve in silence. Therefore, like the mythical Phoenix, the boy bestows on each of them a crown of beauty as they rise from the ashes of their personal struggles.

Saturday the 29th, 8pm - The Bumper Jacksons

Boldly paying homage to the musical traditions of yesteryear, The Bumper Jacksons’ romp through musical history incorporates 1930s-style hot jazz, country swing, Americana hits, and big blues. Recognized as Washington D.C.’s “Best Traditional Folk Band”, several years running, this acclaimed group throws a party where everyone’s invited and the dance floor never sleeps! If you’ve got lips, they’ll smile… if you’ve got feet, they’ll dance… if you’ve got a heartbeat, it’ll quicken… all when you hear the sounds of The Bumper Jacksons.

