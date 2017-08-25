American Theatre December 2017 lineup

Saturday, December 2nd, 8pm: Lightwire Theater: A Very Electric Christmas

Audiences of all ages will be captivated by Lightwire Theater’s dazzling visuals and unique menagerie of characters that magically appear out of the darkness. Combining the arts of puppetry, theater and dance with the music of timeless holiday hits, this magical and captivating tale of family, friendship and hope creates a truly one-of-a-kind, inspired and exhilarating holiday experience that will be a treasured memory for years to come. More on the show here.

Saturday, December 9th, 8pm: A Darlene Love Christmas- Love for the Holidays

No Christmas star shines quite as bright as the talent of the legendary Darlene Love. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee will bring holiday cheer to the American Theatre with songs that span her celebrated career in the music industry.

From her early days as part of Phil Spector’s wall of sound hit factory to Broadway roles in Hairspray and Grease and a subject in the Academy Award-winning film, Twenty Feet From Stardom, Love will rock the house with her warm, gracious stage presence and superb performance. Love helped launch more than 100 hit songs, including the number one Billboard hit, ”He’s a Rebel,” and her holiday anthem, ”Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).” More on the show here.

Sunday, December 10th, 2:30pm: Winter Classics & Holiday Favorites

This December, join the Hampton Roads Philharmonic for a winter-themed classical program, with a pops-style twist. Come hear how the coldest times have inspired some of the greatest composers. Along the way, shake off some winter gloom with seasonal favorites such as The Skater's Waltz, Sleigh Ride, and a special guest narration of "A Visit from St. Nick." More on the show here.

