American Theatre February lineup

Friday the 3rd, 8pm - Michael Lington & Jonathan Fritzén

Michael Lington is a visionary and a dreamer. He thinks outside the box whether it is in music or other areas of life. Jonathon Fritzen was a triumphant musical prodigy. Between these two Jazz geniuses, you will be taken on the most pleasurable musical ride. Coming from Denmark and Sweden, respectively, they both pay tribute to the music they fell in love with as teens inspired by the music of Sam Cooke, Paul Taylor, Nils Lundgren and King Curtis. Don’t miss this exciting duo as they hit the stage at The American Theatre.

TICKETS: https://www.hamptonarts.net/events/detail/michael-lington-jonathon-fritzen

(Photo: Per Ellström)

Saturday the 4th, 2:30pm - I Have A Dream

The phenomenal impact of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is chronicled in this compelling dramatization of the life and times of one of the most influential and charismatic leaders of the American Century. Inspired by the arrest of Rosa Parks, Dr. King puts his philosophy of nonviolent protest to work. He gains recognition and becomes the dominant force in the Civil Rights Movement during its decade of greatest achievement. Be inspired by the story of this great leader’s struggle and his dream of lifting “our nation from the quicksand of racial injustice to the solid rock of brotherhood.”

TICKETS: https://www.hamptonarts.net/events/detail/i-have-a-dream

Thursday, February 9th, 7:30pm

Iconic ballerina Misty Copeland made history when she became the first African-American woman to be named principal dancer of the legendary American Ballet Theater. Get the incredible, behind-the-scenes story of how she overcame a tumultuous upbringing and near career-ending injuries to become one of the most revered dancers of her generation. More than just a ballet success story, Copeland’s journey is a hugely inspirational, universal tale of perseverance. The film also includes exclusive, unseen footage of Misty performing.

TICKETS: https://www.hamptonarts.net/events/detail/the-ballerinas-tale-the-misty-copeland-story

Saturday the 11th, 8pm - Raisin' Cane: A Harlem Reniassance Odyssey

Starring the award winning actress, singer, and dancer Jasmine Guy, star of the Bill Cosby spin-off A Different World for which she won six consecutive NAACP Image Awards, and the acclaimed Avery Sharpe Trio, Raisin’ Cane celebrates and honors the legendary voices of the Harlem Renaissance through text, song, music, movement, and imagery. Inspired by the classic 1923 Jean Toomer novel "Cane" and works by the musicians, composers, poets, and actors of the Harlem Renaissance. In 1918, as the first great World War concluded and thousands of African-American soldiers returned home victorious, this mountain of artistic expression was now ready to explode. You’ll share in this exciting, sexy and thrilling evening at The American Theatre!

TICKETS: https://www.hamptonarts.net/events/detail/raisin-cane-a-harlem-renaissance-odyssey

Sunday the 19th, 2:30pm - Cirque Zuma Zuma

Cirque Zuma Zuma is a dazzling combination of music, comedy, acrobatics, magic, and pure talent. A dazzling ensemble of African dancers, acrobats, contortionists and jugglers, Cirque Zuma Zuma is often described as the African-style Cirque du Soleil. A 2011 finalist on America’s Got Talent, this talented company wows audiences with thrilling entertainment for the young and young at heart!

TICKETS: https://www.hamptonarts.net/events/detail/cirque-zuma-zuma

Friday the 24th, 8pm - The Fly Dance Company

FLY is an all-male contemporary dance company from Houston, Texas known for its high-energy performances with clever staging to a variety of music, including classical, jazz, pop, hip-hop, experimental, drumming and live sound effects. Labeled an artistic phenomenon, FLY crosses street dance with classical choreographic principles. The American Theatre welcomes FLY for three days of community outreach in our local schools and even in our local jail, culminating in an innovative full performance onstage!

TICKETS: https://www.hamptonarts.net/events/detail/fly-dance-company

Saturday the 25th, 8pm - Yesterday and Today: Interactive Beatles Tribute

Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience is the nation’s most innovative and unique show utilizing the works of the Beatles. This amazing group, does away the worn out “tribute” format of bad wigs and fake accents. Instead, they perform as themselves and leave the song choices completely in the hands of the audience. As an added treat, the reasons that the audience members chose those songs make up the narrative of the evening. Yesterday & Today is a unique audience interactive concert experience, born out of the idea that everyone, like themselves, has a story or particular memory attached to the legendary music of The Beatles.

TICKETS: https://www.hamptonarts.net/events/detail/yesterday-and-today-interactive-beatles-tribute