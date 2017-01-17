American Theatre March lineup

(Photo: unknown)

Friday the 31st, 8pm - The Hurrah Players: Disney's Aladdin

Based on the iconic animated film, with an Academy Award-winning score by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, Disney’s Aladdin is sure to send audiences soaring on a flying carpet ride filled with romance and adventure. When the street urchin, Aladdin, vies for the attention of the beautiful princess, Jasmine, he uses a genie's magic power to become a prince in order to marry her. Iago, Jafar, the Genie and more are here in Disney’s Aladdin, a musical adventure filled with magic, mayhem and the power of love.

TICKETS: https://www.hamptonarts.net/events/detail/the-hurrah-players-disneys-aladdin

Saturday the 11th, 8pm - Sierra Leone's Refugee All Stars

Sierra Leone’s Refugee All Stars have risen like a phoenix out of the ashes of war and enflamed the passions of fans across the globe with their uplifting songs of hope, faith and joy. The band is a potent example of the redeeming power of music and the ability of the human spirit to persevere through unimaginable hardship and emerge with optimism intact. From their humble beginnings in West African refugee camps Sierra Leone’s Refugee All Stars have performed on some of the world’s most prestigious stages and matured into one of Africa’s top touring and recording bands.

TICKETS: https://www.hamptonarts.net/events/detail/sierra-leone-refugee-all-stars

Sunday the 12th, 2:30pm - Hampton Roads Philharmonic

Don't miss the chance to hear Beethoven's Symphony No. 3, a masterpiece of passion, conflict, and triumph. A concert hall favorite, the "Eroica" symphony is a dramatic work that has been delighting audiences for over 200 years. In addition, the HRP is proud to present the first annual Young Artist Showcase Performance, featuring winners from our concerto & aria competition. Expect a program of crowd pleasing standards with some contemporary soon-to-be favorites.

TICKETS:https://www.hamptonarts.net/events/detail/hampton-roads-philharmonic-3

Thursday the 16th, 7:30pm - Bat Kid Begins

The incredible and touching true story of Miles Scott, a five-year-old cancer patient whose wish to be Batman's sidekick for a day became one of the Make-A-Wish Foundation's most memorable moments. Thanks to a viral-marketing campaign and tremendous outpouring of support from the local government, police, and citizens of San Francisco, Scott's dream of becoming Batkid for a day became a global phenomenon. His moving story is told in this emotional documentary by filmmaker Dana Nachman.

TICKETS: https://www.hamptonarts.net/events/detail/bat-kid-begins

Saturday the 25th, 8pm - Our Town: American Shakespeare Theater

For 75 years Thornton Wilder’s play has played a profound role in American culture. Audiences will watch the citizens of Grover’s Corners as they fall in love, marry and live out their lives. Our Town speaks to the core of our American values and reminds us that no matter the generation, we are all searching for the same things. The American Shakespeare Center returns to The American Theatre with this performance presented in its signature style. This look at ordinary people living ordinary lives has never been more extraordinary.

TICKETS: https://www.hamptonarts.net/events/detail/our-town

Friday the 31st, 8pm - A Jazz Double Bill: Cindy Bradley and Alex Bungnon

Back in 2007, as if from nowhere trumpeter Cindy Bradley burst onto the contemporary jazz scene with her independently released debut CD ‘Just A Little Bit’. The recognition this fine eight track collection brought led a record deal with Trippin ‘n’ Rhythm that initially garnered the critically acclaimed ‘Bloom’ and then followed up with the equally good ‘Unscripted’. Both were built around the basic constructs of Bradley’s velvety tones. Now Cindy takes to The American Theatre stage to share her past hits as well as her latest Trippin ‘n’ Rhythm project, ‘Bliss’.

Alex Bugnon, nephew of the late legendary jazz fusion trumpeter Donald Byrd, grew up going to the Montreux Jazz Festival in his hometown in Switzerland. He attended the Paris Conservatory of Music for two years, then moved to the U.S. and went to the Berklee School of Music, meanwhile performing as an accompanist to gospel groups. For the last two decades, contemporary jazz keyboardist Alex Bugnon has been a romantic yet energetic force on the contemporary jazz scene - an ambassador from the last days of the Quiet Storm in possession of chameleonic skills befitting him as a straight ahead jazz piano leader and soul as a sideman.

TICKETS: https://www.hamptonarts.net/events/detail/cindy-bradley-alex-bugnon

