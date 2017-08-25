American Theatre November 2017 lineup

(Photo: TimothyMSchmidt.com, TimothyMSchmidt.com)

Saturday, November 4th, 8pm: The Second City: A Cure for the Common Comedy

Edgy, thought-provoking and always spectacularly funny​,​ The Second City is celebrating nearly six decades of producing cutting-edge satirical revues and launching the careers of generation after generation of comedy’s best and brightest. Having helped launch the careers of Stephen Colbert, Tina Fey, Steve Carell, and countless others, expect plenty of laughs as a new generation of comic talent takes to the stage. More on the show here.

Saturday, November 11th, 8pm: Presidio Brass- Sounds of the Cinema

Presidio Brass's fan favorite show, Sounds of the Cinema, celebrates the best of the silver screen, connecting the audience to some of the finest jazz and classical music used in films as well as popular original music written specifically for the movies, including the “Main Theme” from Star Wars and Disney’s “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.” More on the show here.

Friday, November 17th, 8pm: Smooth Jazz with Nick Colionne & Vincent Ingala

Two jazz greats take to the stage for one incredible evening. Multi award-winner

Nick Colionne’s guitar skills push musical boundaries and make him one of the most in-demand urban jazz musicians in the country. A multi-instrumentalist, composer and producer, Vincent Ingala has blasted into an exciting stratosphere of his own making. This coast-to-coast sensation brings a playful spirit, old soul, and youthful enthusiasm to contemporary jazz, with a real sense for what music fans are seeking. More on the show here.

Saturday, November 18th, 11am: Silly Bus

Don't miss the bus! Silly Bus offers a fun-filled morning of radio-friendly children's music perfect for kindergarten through second grade students. With lyrics that cover educational topics and musical styles including pop, blues, and rap, Silly Bus will have your kids singing along in no time! More on the show here.

