American Theatre October 2017 lineup

Saturday, October 7th, 12pm: Songwriters Collaborative FREE and open to the public

All musicians, songwriters, composers, music lovers, etc. are welcome to this FREE event. The jam sessions give you a chance to connect with others and explore your craft and give other skills a try. Be sure to bring your instruments! Donations will be taken at the door for refreshments. More on the event here.

Saturday, October 7th, 8pm: Sweet Honey in the Rock

The entertaining, empowering all-female group has been gracing audiences for over 40 years. See the artists right off the heels of the release of their latest album, #LoveInEvolution, that has gotten critical acclaim! More on the event here.

Thursday, October 12th, 8pm: Tuesdays with Morrie

The autobiographical story of accomplished journalist, Mitch Albom, and his former college professor, Morrie Schwartz is filled with humor and humanity. What started as a one-time visit turned something that is sure to make you laugh, cry and show what the meaning of friendship really is. More on the show here.

Saturday, October 14th, 8pm: Festival of South African Dance

The rhythms of South Africa come alive with the Festival of South African Dance’s pulsating production of Gumboots – Stimela the Musical, a dance masterpiece that follows the tale of rural African men who come by train from all walks of life in search of greener pastures in the city of gold, Johannesburg. Gumboot dance emerged from a form of communication in the gold mines and has evolved into a dynamic language of rhythm and music that is performed worldwide as a celebration of South African history. More on the show here.

Sunday, October 15th, 2:30pm: Totentanz & Brahm's Symphony No. 2

To celebrate its 5th year anniversary, the Hampton Roads Philharmonic kicks off its season with an energetic and dramatic program of Berlioz, Liszt, and Brahms. The Roman Carnival Overture by Berlioz opens the program with sweeping melodies and a mood of unreserved celebration. Piano soloist Ben Corbin, pictured, performs the intense and moody Totentanz ("Dance of the Death") by Liszt. Finishing the program is Brahms' Symphony No. 2, a symphonic masterpiece that invokes a pastoral mood, playfulness, melancholy, and ultimately, triumph. More on the show here.

Friday, October 20th, 8pm: The King Project

In collaboration, choreographers David Riddick and Marshall Swiney are creating a full evening of multimedia dance theater collage. The performance is in commemoration of the rewriting of Dr. Martin Luther King’s I Have a Dream speech, Letter from Birmingham jail, and I’ve Been to the Mountain Top speech. By placing Dr. King’s very important writings in a performance setting, the two choreographers explore not just the meaning of the text, but create a fusion of contemporary movement with sounded oration, blurring the boundaries between the speech and dance performance. More on the show here.

Saturday, October 21st, 8pm: The Colors of India: A Bollywood Spectacular

Known as one of the most authentic shows of its kind, Mystic India's colorful costumes and elaborate sets have been custom designed in India’s film capital by a team of 40 designers and workers. Expect an explosion of color and energy as the ensemble takes you on a celebratory journey through India and a progression of Bollywood films via a stunning display that fuses dance, theater, and spectacular special effects. More on the show here.

Thursday, October 26th, 8pm: The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Grab your fishnets, and pelvic thrust your way to The American Theatre’s creature feature presentation of THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW! Coming this October, audiences will TIME WARP back to the 1970s and shimmy the night away to the voices of Magenta, Frank-N-Furter & Riff Raff! More on the show here.

Friday, October 27th, 8pm: Tony Danza: Standards and Stories

Stage and screen star Tony Danza pays tribute to the legendary Great American Songbook in a musical evening packed with wit, charm, storytelling, and a dash of soft shoe and ukulele! Known for his starring roles on two of television’s most cherished series, Taxi and Who’s the Boss?, Danza is also a terrific song and dance man and recently received rave reviews for his performance in the Broadway musical, Honeymoon in Vegas. More on the show here.

Saturday, October 28th & Sunday, October 29th: Disney's The Lion King Experience

It’s the circle of life, and it moves us all through despair and hope, through faith and love ‘till we find our place on the path, unwinding in the circle - the circle of life. Disney’s THE LION KING brings the African savanna to majestic life with Simba, Rafiki, Mufasa and an unforgettable cast of characters as they journey to the jungle… and back again in this dazzling adventure celebrating the inescapable circle of life. The world’s #1 musical is an awe-inspiring story of love, hope, and redemption for the entire family. More on the show here.

