NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) - The Moulin Rouge has come to Norfolk!

Chrysler Museum's new exhibition features posters and prints by French artist Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec. He created iconic works, depicting the lives of performers at the famous Parisian nightclub.

Toulouse-Lautrec is associated with the Belle Époque, or the Beautiful Era, in Paris. His brief career lasted from 1891 until his death in 1901.

Pieces on display at the Chrysler are from the Museum of Modern Art in New York. The exhibition is organized by its Curator of Drawings and Prints, Sarah Suzuki. She says Toulouse-Lautrec captured the essence of the Moulin Rouge during turn-of-the-century Paris.

"It becomes a really symbiotic relationship," Suzuki says. "He was depicting the performers and the events that were happening there, while [the Moulin Rouge] nightclub was really kind of embodying the spirit of the moment."

The Paris of Toulouse-Lautrec is on display at the Chrysler Museum until June 18th. It is free and open to the public.

