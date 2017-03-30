(Photo: Royal Winnipeg Ballet)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- It's one of the greatest love stories told through dance, and it's coming to Chrysler Hall!

You can check out Canada's Royal Winnipeg Ballet this weekend as their dancers will join the Virginia Symphony Orchestra to performing Swan Lake.

Granted its "Royal" title in 1953 by the just-crowned Queen Elizabeth II, the Royal Winnipeg Ballet is one of the world’s oldest premier dance companies, and the longest continuously operating ballet company in North America.

Swan Lake will be performed March 31, April 1, and April 2 at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk. You can buy tickets at www.vafest.org or by calling 757-282-2822.

