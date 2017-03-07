The Hurrah Players present 'Disney's Aladdin'

(Photo: The Hurrah Players)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- In just a few days, the Hurrah Players will take the stage and present "Disney's Aladdin."

The pilot production will be the regional premiere of the Broadway hit musical, and Hurrah is one of just six theatre companies internationally that were granted the rights to produce the show!

It will be a major theatrical production with flying effects, more than 60 local cast members, and more than 100 costumes.

Aladdin will play the T.C.C. Roper Performing Arts Center located on 340 Granby St. in downtown Norfolk with both student and public performances.

Performances for student groups are March 8 at 7 pm, and March 9 -10 at 10 am. (March 9 and 10 matinees are sold out) Tickets are $7 per person and must be purchased in advance via 757-627-5437 or www.hurrahplayers.com.

Public performances are Friday March 10 at 7 pm, Saturday March 11 at 7 pm, and Sunday March 12 at 3 pm*. Tickets are $25 with discounts for children, seniors, military, large groups and Hurrah members and can be purchased via 757-627-5437 or www.hurrahplayers.com

* In special partnership with Access Virginia, the Sunday March 12 matinee will have audio transcription services available for the visually impaired. Patrons interested in this service are asked to contact the Hurrah office via 757-627-5437 before March 8 to ensure best seating. Guests will be also taken on a pre-show touch tour to further enhance their experience.

Following the performances in Norfolk, there will be one encore performance at Perquimans County High School in Hertford, NC on Thursday March 16 at 6:30 pm. Tickets may be purchased via Tickets via 252-331-9806.

