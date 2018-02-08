Busch Gardens and Water Country USA launch new membership program

Busch Gardens Williamsburg (Getty Images) (Photo: Michelle Malven)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA are offering a three-tier membership program for returning visitors. All three new membership plans also include Busch Gardens' annual "Christmas Town" dates.

The theme parks are currently offering special introductory rates until March 31 for all three plans:

Basic Membership - Benefits feature park admission with select blockout dates throughout the year, half-price general parking, special offers, exclusive events, in-park discounts and guest ticket discounts. Introductory price is just $10 a month.

- Benefits feature park admission with select blockout dates throughout the year, half-price general parking, special offers, exclusive events, in-park discounts and guest ticket discounts. Introductory price is just $10 a month. Unlimited Membership - This plan includes unlimited visits to both parks with no blockout dates, free general parking and two free guest tickets per year plus discounts on additional tickets, along with all other Membership events and benefits. Price is $15 a month.

- This plan includes unlimited visits to both parks with no blockout dates, free general parking and two free guest tickets per year plus discounts on additional tickets, along with all other Membership events and benefits. Price is $15 a month. Premier Membership - This plan includes unlimited visits to Busch Gardens, Water Country USA and nine other theme and water parks owned by SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. Other benefits include free preferred parking and three free guest tickets per year plus discounts on additional tickets. Price: $20 per month.

Beginning April 1, those monthly rates will increase to $12, $17, and $22, respectively.

If you join by March 17, Busch Gardens will also offer its first Member Sneak Peek with a special St. Patrick's Day celebration, which gives exclusive time to enjoy park attractions, two special concerts, Irish-themed food and drinks, and other surprises during the event.

If you already have Annual Passes, you can choose to keep your current passes with their current benefits, or you can convert to one of the new Membership Plans with the expanded benefits.

If you want to join one of the Membership Program you can:

Guests can go online to buschgardens.com/joinBGW Visit Busch Gardens’ ticket windows during pre-season activation days March 1 - 4 or March 8 - 11 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., or during normal operating hours once the park opens March 24. Or call the Guest Service line (757) 229-4386

