Minor League Team To Hand Out 'You Might Be The Father's Day' Pregnancy Tests
The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Minor League Baseball team will be giving away hundreds of pregnancy tests to attendants for a promotion they are calling 'You Might Be The Father's Day.' Jose Sepulveda (@josesepulvedatv) has more.
WVEC 10:22 AM. EDT June 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Killfies
-
Man arrested for homicide
-
Weather at 11, April 25
-
Man Shot and Killed in Virginia Beach
-
Stealthing epidemic
-
Messer denied bond in the death of his son
-
Family pleads for pleading for information that could assist in the investigation into the murders of their loved
-
Athlete of the Week: Western Branch's Ben Holtzclaw
-
Fix the flooding issues!
-
Teenager dies at hospital after being shot in Norfolk
More Stories
-
Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional…Jun 14, 2017, 8:08 a.m.
-
Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has diedJun 14, 2017, 11:01 a.m.
-
Lawmakers from Virginia offer support after shooting…Jun 14, 2017, 10:12 a.m.