Carrabba's to host World's Largest Wine Dinner at all 244 locations simultaneously

Alanea Cremen, WVEC 8:52 PM. EDT March 20, 2017

(WVEC) -- Carrabba's Italian Grill locations around the country will be taking part in the World's Largest Wine Dinner, Tuesday, March 21. 

The four-course event will be held simultaneously at all Carrabbas' 244 restaurants nationwide. It will bring together an estimated 7,000 guests. 

The dinner will cost $40 per person. Guests will be served a four-course meal while also enjoying hand-selected wine pairings. In the single evening, the restaurant plans to serve 28,000 dishes. 

For more information visit the Carrabba's website, or their Facebook page.

