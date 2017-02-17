Chance The Rapper headed to Virgina Beach this summer!

LOS ANGELES, CA: Hip-hop artist Chane The Rapper attends the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on Feb. 12. (Photo: Chrisopher Polk, 2017 Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Get your summer concert money ready because Chance The Rapper is heading to Virginia Beach!

The three-time Grammy Award winning rapper will make a stop at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach on June 3 while on his "thank YOU GUYS for everything" tour.

Tickets for the tour are available on Ticketmaster, starting at $25 for lawn tickets, with the most expensive being almost $230 for pit seats.

The full list of "thank YOU GUYS for everything" tour dates is below:

4/24 San Diego, CA - Valley View

4/26 Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

4/27 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

4/29 Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik

4/30 Boise, ID - Idaho Center

5/02 Denver, CO - Red Rocks

5/05 Dallas, TX - JMBLYA

5/06 Austin, TX - JMBLYA

5/7 Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion

5/9 Tulsa, OK - Bok Center

5/10 Omaha, NE - CenturyLink Center Omaha

5/12 St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

5/13 Kansas City, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

5/14 St. Louis, MO - Scottrade Center

5/16 Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

5/18 Detroit, MI - The Palace in Auburn Hills

5/19 Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

5/20 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

5/21 Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Festival

5/24 Toronto, Ontario - Budweiser Stage

5/25 Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre

5/26 Boston, MA - Boston Calling

5/28 Seattle, WA - Sasquatch

5/31 Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

6/02 New York, NY - Governor's Ball

6/03 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

6/04 Washington, DC - Jiffy Lube Live

6/06 Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena

6/07 Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex

6/08 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavillion

6/10 Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo

6/11 Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheater

6/13 Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena

6/14 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

6/16 Eau Claire, WI - Eaux Claires Festival

