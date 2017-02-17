Chance The Rapper headed to Virgina Beach this summer!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Get your summer concert money ready because Chance The Rapper is heading to Virginia Beach!
The three-time Grammy Award winning rapper will make a stop at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach on June 3 while on his "thank YOU GUYS for everything" tour.
Tickets for the tour are available on Ticketmaster, starting at $25 for lawn tickets, with the most expensive being almost $230 for pit seats.
The full list of "thank YOU GUYS for everything" tour dates is below:
4/24 San Diego, CA - Valley View
4/26 Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena
4/27 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
4/29 Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik
4/30 Boise, ID - Idaho Center
5/02 Denver, CO - Red Rocks
5/05 Dallas, TX - JMBLYA
5/06 Austin, TX - JMBLYA
5/7 Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion
5/9 Tulsa, OK - Bok Center
5/10 Omaha, NE - CenturyLink Center Omaha
5/12 St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
5/13 Kansas City, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
5/14 St. Louis, MO - Scottrade Center
5/16 Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
5/18 Detroit, MI - The Palace in Auburn Hills
5/19 Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
5/20 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
5/21 Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Festival
5/24 Toronto, Ontario - Budweiser Stage
5/25 Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre
5/26 Boston, MA - Boston Calling
5/28 Seattle, WA - Sasquatch
5/31 Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
6/02 New York, NY - Governor's Ball
6/03 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
6/04 Washington, DC - Jiffy Lube Live
6/06 Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena
6/07 Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex
6/08 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavillion
6/10 Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo
6/11 Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheater
6/13 Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena
6/14 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
6/16 Eau Claire, WI - Eaux Claires Festival
(© 2017 WVEC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs