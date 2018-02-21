Cinemark tightens security with ban on large bags in theaters

Cinemark has announced a ban on large bags effective Thursday, Feb. 22 as “an effort to enhance the safety and security of our guests and employees.”

This means any bags or packages measuring larger than 12" x 12" x 6" will not be permitted into any Cinemark theater nationwide.

“Cinemark reserves the right to inspect all bags and packages entering the theater,” the company said on its Web site.

The only exception is for medical equipment bags and diaper bags.

“Cinemark does not provide a general area to check bags or any other personal belongings not allowed into the theater.”

© 2018 WKYC-TV