Ellen DeGeneres emotionally reveals that her father Elliott has died at 92

Ellen DeGeneres is mourning the death of her father.

The comedian revealed her dad, Elliot's, death on her show on Thursday, sharing that he died at the age of 92.

"I lost my dad this week... He had a good, long life, and he lived his life exactly how he wanted," DeGeneres told her audience, explaining that her father, who was a Christian Scientist, never went to a doctor his whole life. "And he lived to be 92."

"He was very proud of me. He loved this show, and he was a kind man, a very accepting man. There was not one bone of judgment in his body," she continued. "He was very funny. I think my brother Vance and I got our sense of humor from him."

"We only took one family vacation. When I was a little girl, we came to this lot, to the Warner Bros. lot, and took the tour and went around. And now I work on the Warner Bros. lot and have my own stage with my name on it, so he was really proud of that," DeGeneres said. "Before he passed away, I got to talk to him, so I got to say goodbye to him, and I was leaving the building and I looked back and there was a rainbow over the Warner Bros. studio."

DeGeneres' mom, Betty, appears in many episodes of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and is often seen sitting in the audience. See more on DeGeneres in the video below.

This week, at the age of 92, my father Elliott DeGeneres passed away. He lived a good long life. It wasn’t unexpected. I was able to say goodbye. pic.twitter.com/L0zEJJNPrq — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 11, 2018

© 2018 WKYC-TV