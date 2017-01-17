Emma Watson has spoken: Belle is better than Cinderella

(Photo: Courtesy of Disney)

Cinderella might want to stay in her own little corner after Emma Watson’s latest comments.

In a cover story for Total Film, the star of Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast explains why she signed on to tell a "tale as old as time" after she turned down the 2015 live-action adaptation of Cinderella, which starred Lily James and Cate Blanchett.

"I didn’t know they were going to make Beauty and the Beast at the time I turned down Cinderella," Watson said. "But when they offered me Belle, I just felt the character resonated with me so much more than Cinderella did."

Suggesting that Belle’s character was more self-actualized, the Harry Potter breakout and feminist advocate told the outlet: "There’s this kind of outsider quality that Belle had, and the fact she had this really empowering defiance of what was expected of her. In a strange way, she challenges the status quo of the place she lives in, and I found that really inspiring."

"She manages to keep her integrity and have a completely independent point of view," Watson continues. "She’s not easily swayed by other people’s perspective — not swayed by fear-mongering or scapegoating."

Was that Disney princess shade? Well, if the glass slipper fits...

USA TODAY