311 to headline American Music Festival

311: guitarist Tim Mahoney, left, drummer Chad Sexton, vocalist Nick Hexum, bassist P-Nut and vocalist SA Martinez

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- 311 is officially headlining to the 24th annual American Music Festival in Virginia Beach.

The concert takes place on Friday, September 1. 311 will perform on the 5th Street Main Stage.

The band was supposed to headline last year's festival, but was forced to cancel because of Tropical Storm Hermine.

They are set to release their 12th studio album sometime this year.

The festival will feature nearly two dozen bands from all over the country. Ticket information will be made available soon.

© 2017 WVEC-TV