Artist lineup announced for 50th Annual Hampton Jazz Festival

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- The artist lineup for the 50th Annual Hampton Jazz Festival has been announced.
The festival will take place at the Hampton Coliseum from June 23, 24 and 25.
Confirmed artists include:
Friday, June 23; 7:30 p.m.
- Jill Scott
- KEM
- Brian Culbertson
- Gerald Albright and Jonathan Butler
Saturday, June 24; 7 p.m.
- Anthony Hamilton
- The O'Jays
- West Coast Jam featuring Richard Elliot, Norman Brown, and Rick Braun
- One Artist TBA
Sunday, June 25; 2 p.m.
- Maze featuring Frankie Beverly
- Patti LaBelle
- Ramsey Lewis
- Bobby "BlackHat" Walters
Tickets to the 50th Annual Hampton Jazz Festival are $74.50 per seat, per day, plus applicable fees. Tickets will go on sale Saturday, March 11 at 10 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 1-800-745-3000, and at the Hampton Coliseum Box Office.
For more information on the Hampton Jazz Festival, visit www.HamptonJazzFestival.com.
Hampton Jazz Festival 50th Anniversary Lineup
(© 2017 WVEC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs