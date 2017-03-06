Artist lineup announced for 50th Annual Hampton Jazz Festival

Singer Patti LaBelle performs onstage at AIDS Healthcare Foundations Keep the Promise Concert at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on November 30, 2016. (Photo: Tommaso Boddi, 2016 Getty Images)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- The artist lineup for the 50th Annual Hampton Jazz Festival has been announced.

The festival will take place at the Hampton Coliseum from June 23, 24 and 25.

Confirmed artists include:

Friday, June 23; 7:30 p.m.

Jill Scott

KEM

Brian Culbertson

Gerald Albright and Jonathan Butler



Saturday, June 24; 7 p.m.

Anthony Hamilton

The O'Jays

West Coast Jam featuring Richard Elliot, Norman Brown, and Rick Braun

One Artist TBA



Sunday, June 25; 2 p.m.

Maze featuring Frankie Beverly

Patti LaBelle

Ramsey Lewis

Bobby "BlackHat" Walters

Tickets to the 50th Annual Hampton Jazz Festival are $74.50 per seat, per day, plus applicable fees. Tickets will go on sale Saturday, March 11 at 10 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 1-800-745-3000, and at the Hampton Coliseum Box Office.

For more information on the Hampton Jazz Festival, visit www.HamptonJazzFestival.com.

