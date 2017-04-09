East Coast She Crab Soup Classic
The East Coast She Crab Soup Classic kicked off Saturday in Virginia Beach. Restaurants served their recipes and competed for awards. The Culinary Institute of Virginia and College of Culinary Arts of ECPI University sponsored the event.
WVEC 10:15 AM. EDT April 09, 2017
