East Coast Surfing Championships return to Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The 55th annual East Coast Surfing Championships is back at the Oceanfront, where several hundred competitors are vying for the gold!

The yearly professional and amateur event draws hundreds of surfers who compete for East Coast surfing titles, prizes, history and the sheer love of surfing.

Other beach-oriented sports and recreation include a volleyball tournament, a boardwalk 5K run, street skate and ramp contests, live music, and more.

The competition and festivities run a full week, and kicked off Sunday.

If you want to find out more, including the schedule of events as well as a surf report, visit ECSC's website.

